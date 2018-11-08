By Watson Maingo SALIMA–First Lady Getrude Mutharika has called for an end to child marriages.

She said it is proper for every Malawian to fight against child marriages as the country

commemorates United Nation Security Council Resolution number 1325 on women, peace and

security.

Mutharika said this in Salima on Tuesday during the UNSCR 1325

commemoration, which was under the theme ‘Peace and Security for the dignity of Women.’

“As we commemorate this day. we as Malawians should consider ourselves as a lucky and

blessed people as we have not known any war but our friends in war areas know the pains of war

which mostly affect women and children.

“But despite that, not everybody is at peace in this country; we have children that are married out

at a young age they are disturbed and affected heavily by their condition and they don’t enjoy a

peace of mind, It is therefore, important that parents, guardians and all responsible Malawians

work hard to stop practices that leave others with no peace of mind like child marriages,” said

Mutharika.

Mutharika called on the global community to avoid conflicts so that the world enjoys peace and development.

“As we celebrate this day we should now work towards implementing UNSCR 1325 on women,

peace and security at all levels to ensure peace and security,” she said.

Chairperson of the Nation Peace Committee, Apostle Dr Madalitso Mbewe, said that Malawi can achieve more peace and security that can enable women to fully participate in

all aspects of life if government removes some elements blocking women to prosper.

“To achieve this Government must remove all hostile elements, which destruct the woman from

being effective. A woman who is peaceful and secure can flourish and prosper in many ways,” he said.

He also applauded government for trying to empower women in some areas like the 50:50

Campaign initiative being implemented in the country.

“However as can be seen we still have a long way to go. On this occasion we humbly request

Government to formulate and adopt policies as well enact an enabling legislation supportive of

nominating equal number of women from each region to be appointed to our Parliament,” said Mbewe.

He also acknowledged and applauded government for the existing favourable legal and policy

framework which support women as Gender Equality Act, Wills and Inheritance Act, Marriage Divorce and Family Relations Act, and Gender Equality Policy.

Resident Coordinator for United Nations, Maria Jose Torres said that peace and

security give opportunity for women to participate in all aspects of life.