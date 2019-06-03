Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika

By Memory Kutengule

Malawi’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika on Monday led hundreds of women in interdenominational thanks-giving prayers for the just ended peaceful tripartite elections the country went through on May 21.

Speaking at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the First Lady said every election brings positive and negative impact to national development.

“Last year, we assembled at the same place (Sanjika Palace) praying for peaceful tripartite elections.

“That did not end here as some people went as far as fasting and praying in their respective homes as well as at their workplaces. Others even prayed at the mountains.

“Today, we are ably convinced that God intervened in our petition, as such, we have reasons to give thanks to Him for answering our prayers on election as evidenced by the just ended peaceful 2019 tripartite elections,” she said.

“The life, property, beautiful homes and children we have right now is because of God, without Him, we are no body,” said Mutharika who quoted the Bible in the Book of Psalms 18:1-15.

In her remarks, Apostle Rose Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Family Church commended the First Lady for hosting the women in thanks giving prayers.

“Of course, there have been incidences of violence in some parts of the country but that did not interfere with the elections, a clear indication that God has been on our side all along.

“As such, let us join the First Lady in lifting our voices in prayers for He is a faithful God and He never leaves us alone,” she said.

The women also prayed against the spirit of intimidation, negativity, evil counsel, stubborn pursuer and spirit that kills things at an infant stage.

The event was also spiced up by different praise choruses and worship songs by women from different churches.