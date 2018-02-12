BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national football team’s preparations for 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers have received a boost after Football Association of Malawi (Fam) secured a friendly match against Uganda set for Kampala on March 27.

The development comes at a time the Flames went into a two-week camp training session under Head Coach, Ronny van Geneudgen, and his new stand-in lieutenants, Franco Ndawa and Meke Mwase.

Fam President, Walter Nyamilandu, said it was important for the national team to play strength-testing games to ensure that the team remains in shape ahead of the qualifier against Morocco later this year.

“The match against Uganda is ideal because it will help us to gauge our strength. Uganda are a good side and they have been to the Africa Cup of Nations on several occasions. They also took part in the recent Chan (African Nations Championship) and they should be able to give us a good test,” Nyamilandu said.

He said the Flames have been undergoing a series of programmes during the off-season so as to keep fit ahead of the grueling qualifiers.

“We had non-residential regional camps and now the players are in camp for 10-days. We are doing this so that the team remains competitive,” the Fam boss said.

Frenchman Sebastien Desabre is Uganda’s current head coach, having replaced Serbian Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic, who resigned from the post.

Desabre signed a three-year deal with the Cranes after a stint with Egyptian Club Ismaili.