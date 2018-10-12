Malawi National Football team, the Flames held a 40 minute prayer session on Wednesday evening seeking divine inspiration ahead of Friday’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON ) qualifier against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

Vice team manager Aubrey Nankhuni led the session and preached on the story of David and Goliath which represents the Malawi and Cameroon scenario.

Nankhuni said after all the hard work in training the players must now believe in themselves and have faith in GOD Miracles.

“First of all we must accept the challenge in front of us and then have faith that we can do the impossible and that is when GOD will come in. It should start with us.

“Then we talk about love. This is a group of 30 people but we are one. Let us be United and love each other. Where there is love, unity and faith GOD will always be there.

“Just like David no one is giving us a chance against Cameroon. But the Bible tells us that with self belief and God’s guidance everything is possible. Let’s work hard and let’s believe. We will do wonders on Friday,” said Nankhuni.

Bullets striker Chiukepo Msowoya led the group singing Choruses while Yamikani Fodya read the messeges from the Bible.