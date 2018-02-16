There was no movement for Malawi national football team on the Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings, which world football governing body, Fifa, released Thursday.

The Flames are ranked 124 in the world and 33 in Africa out of 206 and 54 national football teams, respectively.

Malawi is on position seven out of 14 teams in Southern Africa. The latest rankings reflect the Flames’ recent inactivity.

Tunisia are Africa’s number one rated team while placed 26th in the world.

Germany lead the world rankings. Interestingly, England fall way behind on position 16 on the world table.

Countries in the top- 70 band are considered stronger in football.

Rankings are helpful when teams are selecting opposition for friendlies and when clubs are signing foreign players.