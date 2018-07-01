The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation, Emmanuel Fabiano says Regional Intergration is one of the building blocks of development and can transform the economy of Malawi if embraced fully.

“Regional Integration implies the removal of barriers to trade and movement of people within the African Region, thus benefiting the economy and increasing the well-being of Malawian citizens and the rest of the member states”, said Hon. Fabiano. He added that trade between members has arguably been the single most important factor contributing to the creation of jobs and increasing the standards of living in the African Region.

Dr. Fabiano was speaking after the opening of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the African Union’s Executive Council on 28th June, 2018, in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in preparation for the Assembly of Heads of State and Government meeting on 1st to 2nd July, 2018.

The African Union Executive Council session was opened by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat. In his remarks, he emphasized that African countries should make it easy for Africans to travel in their continent by removing visa restrictions and have a Visa free Africa.

The chairperson also commented on the theme of the Summit, which is “Combating Corruption, a Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation “, saying 60% of all public contracts in Africa were affected by corruption and that this scourge needed to be dealt with decisively Africa were to develop.

He added that, in order to make the operationalization towards the Africa Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA), successful, it is important to ensure that there is less transboundary corruption within Africa.

The importance of regional integration is being felt across the continent, as evidenced by African leaders now calling for the

Continental Free Trade Area among other issues. If taken advantage of, Malawi will be among the countries in the continent that will fully reap the benefits of regional integration.

Source: MANA