Malawi’s former President, Dr Joyce Banda on Thursday, delivered a keynote address at the conference: “Reproductive Choices to Life Chances: The Links between Contraception and Women’s Economic Empowerment” held at the Center for Global Development, where she has served as a distinguished fellow.

This event, that was also attended by other distinguished global leaders such as the Canadian Minister of Health, Ms. Ginette Petitpas Taylor, will be the third annual Birdsall House Conference on Women, which seeks to identify and bring attention to leading research and scholarly findings on women’s empowerment in the fields of development economics, behavioral economics, and political economy.

Dr. Banda’s address culminated this event, specifically connecting all the evidence about reproductive rights and family planning to the girl child, particularly in Africa. She highlighted the importance of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in order to eradicate poverty to ensure efforts in reproductive health can work.

She also discussed the importance of changing mindsets in communities about gender equality and women’s health, explaining some of the traditional beliefs that exist that hinder the empowerment of women.

She therefore, encouraged the participants in the room, to work with Africans and forge smart partnerships.

