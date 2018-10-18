The country’s Fountain of Hope Organisation has stepped up efforts aimed at improving girls retention at school.

A baseline survey conducted by the organisation in senior chief kapeni area in Blantyre discovered that a lot of girls had problems to continue with education once they attained puberty.

The survey found that the girls found it uncomfortable to sit on the floor when they were menstruating and preferred to stay at home.

It also found that a lot of pupils lacked basic computers skills.

Speaking when the organisation donated desks, computers and other items to schools in the area, Senior Chief Kapeni pointed out that the donation will help girls who were failing to go to school during menstruation.

Part of the donation included clothes to elders and other vulnerable people.

Senior Chief Kapeni hailed FOHOP saying this will alleviate problems the people are facing.

He said it is pleasing to note that organisations like FOHOP are coming in to improve people’s lives.

He took advantage of the platform to encourage FOHOP to continue working hard towards changing the lives of people in the area.

He said they are glad that FOHOP has brought hope to the people through the contribution they received from Cross roads foundation of Hongkong.

“These desks, computers, clothes among other items which were distributed to Lunzu Catholic, Lukulu Primary schools will help to boost education among pupils”, said Fountain of Hope Board Chair Martha Moveti.

One of the beneficiaries Luscious Gandi said this will help him as he used to sleep on a car sit in his house.

Lucia Diki who received the mattress on behalf of Luscious Gandi said that it will help him as he is always bed ridden because he can’t walk.

FOHOP said it plans to go to Karonga and Dowa for distribution of assorted items to help elderly, youths and pupils.

FOHOP was established in 2013 with a Mission of improving the living standard of people in the rural communities of Malawi.