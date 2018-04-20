Byson “the fuso fighter” Gwayani will on May 6, 2018 face Congolese boxer, Clement Kamanga in an international non-title fight in South Africa.

The fight is expected to take place at Tuurfortein Race Course in Johannesburg, Gwayani’s fight will be the main fight on the day with 8 rounds.

Gwayani will be seeking his 10th win in his professional career, since he has fought 12 bouts with nine wins and three losses.

Speaking from South Africa, Manager of Gwayani, Romeo Kumwenda said the boxer is ready for the fight come May 6, as he is a dedicated boxer.

“The preparations have been good so far, our boxer is in good spirit and the morale is high in the camp he has been sparring and proper training program and we can’t wait for the night and our expectation are that we are going to win this bout clean because we are focusing on a bigger picture which is to go for a title and it will start with this fight,” he said.

On his part, Gwayani said he is well prepared for the fight and that people should expect good results from him.

“This is boxing where anything can happen but I promise my fans that at the end of this fight I will come victorious as I am still making my record of boxing, I should thank my manager and our champion, Isaac Chilemba for giving me words of encouragements,” he added.