Dead-body-vs-motorcycle

CHITIPA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s public health service delivery is in disarray as most facilities across the country continue to struggle with mobility as ambulances are down.

This puts the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under President Peter

Mutharika leadership’s in disrepute of its serious priorities.

The leadership is still failing to provide Ambulances to some health centres in the country to transport patients.

The accusations follow photos that have gone viral on the social media showing a man carrying a dead body on a motorcycle in Chitipa.

According to the motorcycle operator, health officials charge them when they want to use an Ambulance to carry a patient or the dead body.