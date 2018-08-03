LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Civil Society under the banner Joint Platform on Health has backed the appointment of President Peter Muthalika as champion of the Global Fund 6th Replenishment Campaign.

This disputes the other letter two Human Rights Defenders Coalition, Timothy Mtambo and his vice Gift Trapence, wrote the Executive Director of Global Fund in Geneva, Switzerland to ask them reverse a decision of President Muthalika’s appointment.

The due argued that Mutharika lacks the requisite moral standing to assume that role as it will require him to lead efforts in soliciting funding pledges.

In their letter dated July 27 2018,Mtambo and Trapence observed that the Malawi leader presides over an administration rocked by corruption hence no need for him to carry such task.

This did not go well with Muthalika upon arrival on Sunday from South Africa’s Brics Summit that it is sad to note that Malawians have reached high levels of “hatefulness on all levels.

Backing Malawi leader’s appointment, the Joint Civil Society Platform on health’s press statement released on Thursday, August 2, made available to the Maravi Post, has welcomed the role wishing Muthalika to discharge his responsibility with the expected highest level of integrity and diligence.

The platform therefore said does not subscribe to the notion that Global Fund should reverse the decision following Mtambo and Trapence letter.

The grouping argues that the duo’s position is not representative of CSOs in Malawi and neither does it represent collective CSOs position on the matter.

Below is the full Health Platform’s statement;

APPOINTMENT OF HIS EXCELLENCY THE STATE PRESIDENT PROF. PETER

ARTHUR MUTHARIKA AS A CHAMPION OF THE GLOBAL FUND 6TH

REPLENISHMENT CAMPIAGN

We the undersigned Civil Society Organization in Malawi, wish to thank the Global Fund for

appointing His Excellency the State President Arthur Peter Arthur Mutharika as a Champion of

the Global Fund 6th Replenishment Campaign. The appointment by the Global fund on President

Mutharika is a great honour on Malawi and augurs well with other accolades which have been

presented on the President before, attesting to his commitment towards health sector especially on

issues of HIV/AIDS.

We also thank His Excellency President Arthur Peter Mutharika for accepting the appointment

with humility and his commitment to discharge his responsibility with the expected highest level

of integrity and diligence as he has already demonstrated in the fight against HIV/AIDS,

Tuberculosis and Malaria epidemics in Malawi.

The acceptance by the President is a translation of the high-level political will by the Government of Malawi to combat HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria in the country.

As Civil Society Organization in Malawi, the appointment give us an opportunity to bring more

awareness to the President and the Government of Malawi on the need to sustaining the gains

Malawi has achieved with the support from Global Fund and many other development partners

and address the remaining gaps.

As CSO who value highly the need for adequate resources towards all activities around HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, we will support the initiative by mobilizing our network across the world and appeal to donors to support the campaign.

We are aware that from within our circles, there was communication to effect that the decision to

appoint President Mutharika be rescinded.

We the undersigned being part of the health sector JOINT CIVIL SOCIETY PLATFORM ON HEALTH

CSOs do not subscribe to the notion and may we take this opportunity to clarify that the communicated position is not representative of CSOs in Malawi and neither does it represent collective CSOs position on the matter.

We therefore wish to take this opportunity to highlight that when it comes to issues of dealing with HIV/AIDS, TB and Malaria, local politics must not be at play and we believe the communication was made to drag the Global Fund into Malawi local politics which has no relation to the task that

President Mutharika has been appointed for. We commit to remain positive to the vice hence our

writing in order to help your high office to focus on real issues and not local politics.

We are very grateful.

Signed by, Lucky Crown Mbewe (Executive Director Youth Empowerment and Civic Education (YECE),

Maxwell Matewere, (Executive Director Eye of the Child), Ms. Emily Banda (National Coordinator Professional Women’s Network), Michael Kalima (Programme’s Director Counseling of the Adolescent and Youth Org), Peter Mumba (Executive Director Youth Appause Organization), Fryson Chodzi (National Coordinator Forum for National Development), Ms. Carol Mvalo (Executive Director Centre for Conflict Management and Women Development Affairs), Charles Gama (Acting Coordinator Ufulu Wanga), Mervin Ng’umayo (National Coordinator Mzuzu Youth Association), Kinear Mlowoka (Programme Manager Phunzirani Youth Organization), Habil Kalumo (Ntchisi Organization for Youth and Development)