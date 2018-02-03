One of the renowned Malawi Hip Hop artists known by the name Martse (real name Martin Nkhata) is set to release his first album since he ventured into the music industry.

The album which is tittle “Truth only” is expected to be released end of March, will comprise almost 14 songs.

Speaking in an interview earlier, Martse said the journey to the album production has been so good.

“I am happy I will release an album. I had chances of releasing it earlier but due to some other business that kept me busy, I did not. This time all is set for the debut album,” said Martse.

Martse is one of the well-known Hip Hop artists who have shown much interest in going deep with the Hip Hop genre, he has been releasing songs like “Mwano ” which he featured Kelly Kay.

He also produced Anyapapi which featured Sonye. He also produced many other songs which became popular on different media platforms across the country.

“My fans should expect good music from this album as I have tried my best to give out the best music that I can manage, and I hope they will enjoy it as they know what type of music I have been singing,” said the Hip Hop star.