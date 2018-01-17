By Brian Longwe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Hipop Gospel rapper Suffix Gambi, the Mkazi wakumwamba hitmaker, will on January 23, drop his first single for the year 2018.

The Lilongwe based artist who is now working with Young Life Malawi confirmed this development with Maravi Post on Tuesday in an exclusive interview.

Suffix told the Maravi Post that the tune will be premiered on two media houses; Malawi’s MBC radio 2, made on monday program hosted by Joy Nathu, and South African Touch-HD-online station.

The gospel rapper said that the song is purportedly to address immorality among youth in various communities across the country.

Suffix believes that through his life experience he could tell stories about how the ghetto does not have to be a place of hurt and negativity but a good environment to stay in.

He added that the tune which has featured USA renowned Hiphoper Sho Baraka, bemoans how people from suburb areas discriminate ghetto children thinking that they are criminals and prodigal.

“I have seen how my fellow youths will always find excuses for not going to school, stealing, killing each other, drug and sex abuse all because they consider ghetto as an evil place.” the rapper explained.

“I myself am a product of the ghetto. I was raised in the ghetto of Chilobwe in Blantyre, Malawi, through hardships and adversities but still managed to find a way out through faith, hard work and perseverance,” Suffix said.

Ghetto ndi Nyatwa has gone through heavy-weight Malawian record labels, Blage and Dj Sley of Chit Chat records.