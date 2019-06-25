The graduating students pose for a photo with officials of HOPI and RMI

By Gracian Lungu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A new christian charity organisation known as Hope for the Hopeless Initiative (HOPI) is on the move in Malawi’s Capital Lilongwe to help end gender based violence and reduce poverty and suffering among people by empowering them with vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

Established only 9 months ago, the organization has already helped execute over 100 cases of domestic violence and workplace abuse and restored marriages and relationships that collapsed.

HOPI is a social arm of United Kingdom based Reaper Ministries International (RMI) and was formed after RMI Director Evangelist Richard Trotter noted misery and destitution in many Malawians and he decided that such people needed to be redeemed from their bondages.

“We find this to be an integral part of ensuring that people live happily besides preaching to them the good news about Jesus Christ,” said HOPI Executive Director, Frank Kuseni.

He said this over the weekend in Lilongwe when HOPI and RMI presented certificates to 14 youths who underwent three months training in tailoring, fashion and designing and painting, sign writing and art.

According to Kuseni, in handling gender based violence cases and marriage and relationship disputes, HOPI operates like a victim support unit of the police with aggrieved parties presenting their issues and the organization providing conflict resolution and reconciliation remedies.

“We also provide counseling and guidance to the victims and pray for them to give them hope and lessen their stress,” he said.

Kuseni added that the youths who were issued with certificates are school dropouts who needed some vocational and entrepreneurship skills so that they are able to do something to earn a living.

He disclosed that HOPI is working towards offering the graduated youths some starter pack money to enable them buy tools for their enterprises.

Also speaking during the certificate presentation ceremony, Head of RMI in Malawi, Bishop William Mandhlopa, said the ministry and HOPI are growing in the country.

“God is opening more doors for our ministry in Malawi. These youths are less previleged and had lost hope. Our ministry has restored their hope and will continue doing so to many others for that is what we seek to achieve.

“In the near future, we will recruit more people into our vocational and entrepreneurship program and impart skills to them including teaching them Bible and theology,” said Bishop Mandhlopa