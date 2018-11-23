LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil society umbrella Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and the Forum for National Development (FND) on Wednesday endorsed the construction of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Road and the construction of the International Conference centre in Blantyre saying the project cements the bilateral relation between Malawi and India.

The grouping is backing Malawi government earlier dismissal of the campaign against the decision by the Indian government to erect a statue of Mahatma Ghandi in Blantyre, saying it was not spending a penny on its construction.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesman Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said Malawi government accepted a request from Indian Government to construct the Mahatma Ghandi Square “in recognition of his contributions of the fight against colonialism and promotion of human rights and social development for the underprivileged.”

Shumba said the statue will promote Ghandi’s values of simplicity, social uplifting and the fight against social evils.

However, Malawians are outraged by the proposed statue, calling Gandhi “an ardent racist” who had “nothing but contempt for the black African race.”

Concerned citizens Mpambira Kambewa, Mkotama Willie Katenga-Kaunda, and Wonderful Mkutche launched a change.org petition to garner support for their resistance to the statue.

The petition in part reads: “As black Africans-Malawians we will find it very offensive to appreciate the value of the statue when the man himself thought we were inferior. If you erect this statue it will make a mockery out of Malawi’s independence movement which fought to extricate ‘classicism’ between black, brown and white races.”

One of the activists Mpambira Aubrey Kambewa described Ghandi as a racist who never fought for the freedom of black people in Africa.

But Shumba said the Ghandi bust in Blantyre will strengthen the good relations and benefits between Malawi and India.

India requires the statue as a condition for funding construction of the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre, a US$10 million (About MK7.3 billion) infrastructure project which India is replicating in nine African countries.

But in a press statement made available to the Maravi Post, HRCC and FND call upon all the voices of opposition to the statue erection for a round table dialogue to discuss and resolve the issue out of court.

Below is the full statement signed by HRCC Board Chairperson and FND Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and Bright Kampaundi Chodzi respectively;

HRCC & FND whilst endorsing the erection of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Road and the construction of the International Conference centre, call upon all the voices of opposition to the statue erection for a round table dialogue to discuss and resolve the issue out of court.

We call upon Government of Malawi to reassure the Indian Government of its commitment to collaborations as per signed agreements and guarantee the safety of the statue, project and

people of Indian origin. Similarly, Government of India and all segments of Malawian society

should take active steps to help foster meaningful integration among all for healthier relations and sound development founded on our Constitutional Order and anchored on love, truth and peaceful coexistence.

Mahatma Gandhi Statue Issue: Need for informed and objective reflection Taking cognizance of the issues that have risen on the proposed erection of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi along the Mahatma Gandhi road in Blantyre.

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and the Forum for National Development (FND) held a Consultative meeting on 15th November 2018 at the Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel, in Blantyre.

The gathering brought together a cross section of society such as academics, civil society organization (CSO) representatives, trade unionists, artists, faith leaders and members of the business community amongst others.

HRCC & FND was motivated and deeply concerned with a total lack of consultation and dialogue aong the CSOs and other stakeholders on the issue, and was also perturbed over the

confrontational posture, acrimonious tone and derogatory language used on the social media

and in other media platforms.

We strongly condemn any violent articulations as such do not auger well with our image of Malawi as a peaceful country with a warm heart.

The consortium of the NGOs under the HRCC umbrella with FND has therefore, taken a lead in starting a dialogue process.

Following is a summary of issues discussed at the aforementioned 15th November

consultative meeting:

 Erection of the statue needs to be in consideration of the wider context of Malawi’s

development and our long standing bilateral relationship with India.

 There is a need to take position on the matter with adequate information about how the

project started and framework of agreement between Malawi and the Indian Government.

 Concerted attempts to be made to refrain from creating sensation on the social media, and

on any other media platforms.

 We need to refrain from proceeding on the perception that the Indian Government is forcing the Malawi Government on having the statue, which is not quite true and an exaggeration.

 This is based on our in-depth engagement with the Blantyre City Council who are very willing

to share the details of the agreement with all stakeholders and the general public.

 Gandhi’s racist remarks should be reflected in the context of the time and circumstances they

were made and should be weighed against his positive contribution to the world, namely that

of ‘non-violent civil disobedience’.

 We should recognize that Gandhian philosophy of peace and strategy of non-violence

continues to inspire many in Malawi, Africa and across the globe,

 We need to take note of the fact that the reactions against the statue borders on deep seated racial prejudices and inherent intolerance within our social fabric which Malawi needs to urgently address as a nation.

Having considered the above issues, HRCC & FND and the delegates to the meeting urge

Malawians to:

 Utilize this moment as a starting point to reflect on the underlying ethnic, racial, religious and other differences prevalent in our society,

 Separate the erection of statue issue from political and other biases.

 Pursue dialogue on the matter as legal action, while it is a right, is not always the best option.

 Promote understanding and appreciation on the life and work of Gandhi.

 Promote understanding and accommodation of different racial communities considering that the Gandhi issue is giving us a wakeup call on the need for embarking on social integration.

 Malawians of Indian origin are particularly urged to initiate, participate and share views,

information on issues of national importance.

Conclusion

