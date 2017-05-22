LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- Reggae music lovers in the country are expected to be marveled with live performance by Jamaican reggae band, Kenyatta Hill and Culture, for a music extravaganza.

The country’s Impakt Event courted the Jamaican legend to hold the live show music shows, slated for Mibawa Multipurpose Hall, and Civo Stadium in Blantyre and Lilongwe on June 2 and 3, 2017 respectively.

Impakt Event manager, cum-politician Lucius Banda, is quoted as having told the Nation newspaper that the Jamaican outfit is expected to jet into the country on May 31 for the two concerts.

Banda said the reggae legends are also excited to visit and light up Malawi, with the live performances for their first time in Malawi.

The manager disclosed that the Jamaican band has assured the firm of igniting fireworks during the concerts, with the good news that the group will perform songs that Malawians know.

Banda popularly known as “Soldier,” added that the list of popular songs to be played by the band, proposed by its local fans via the social media page of Lucius Banda, and Impakt Event include Christopher Columbus, One Stone, Peace, Love and Harmony, International Herb, Humble Africa, Zion Gate among others.

“Culture is a band that has over 20 albums, which span from the time of legendary Joseph Hill. So, what did is send the band a list of songs that reggae fans in Malawi are conversant with, to ensure that the concerts ignites the needed spark,” Banda said.

Impakt Event has been bringing international artists into the country for the past two years, raising music Malawi’s map, but none of the locals has managed to secure collaboration of songs after these concerts.