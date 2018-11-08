LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Information and Communications Technology Henry Mussa on Wednesday dismisses as alter nonsense that over the weekend he boycotted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) rally addressed by vice-president for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa in Ndirande.

The Maravi Post yesterday carried an article which inside DPP sources disclosed thatMussa and Agriculture Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha who are both legislators from Chiradzulu district , director of elections Ben Phiri and former minister George Chaponda were absent from the rally because they had boycotted.

The DPP gurus are said to be accusing Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Local Government and Leader of the House in Malawi Parliament, of being power hungry.

Mussa reacted angrily to The Maravi Post arguing that such reports are nonsense and childish.

“How was I expected to be in two places at the same time? Didn’t you see me as one of the ministers in waiting welcoming the visiting Vice President of India?

“For your information I personally had expressed my interest to attend the Ndirande rally to veep Nankhumwa when we meet during President’s function in Nkula Falls.”

Mussa said he could not make it to the Ndirande rally because he was assigned other State duties.

“This is work of our detractors and shame on them. They will never succeed with their sinister motives. They have miserably failed and can go jump into the lake,” he said.

“We as DPP are a family and solidly in support of each other in our resolve to attain the landslide victory come May 21 2019,”Mussa added.

The top DPP officials who were present at the rally include Minister of Homeland Security, Nicholas Dausi, Minister of Gender Cecilia Chazama, presidential advisor and party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo, regional governor for the South Charles Mchacha, Member of Parliament (MP) for Malabada Constituency Aaron Sangala, and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje.