LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Monday sacked Inspector General of Police, Lexten Kachama, and replaced him with Rodney Jose, who was deputy Inspector General for operations.

A statement released by the Office of the President and Cabinet indicates that Jose takes over in an acting capacity with immediate effect.

Duncan Mwapasa is Deputy Inspector General [Operations] while John Nyondo comes in as Deputy Inspector General for Administration.

In another development, Mutharika also instituted changes at scandal-riddled Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom), appointing businessman Thomson Mpinganjira as the power utility’s chairperson. He replaces Perks Ligoya, who goes to the United States as Malawi Ambassador to the United Nations.

Mpinganjira’s appointment is seen as a deliberate move by the President to stem corruption at Escom, rocked by the Gen-set procurement scandal which the Anti- Corruption Bureau is investigating.

“The diplomatic appointments and the post of substantive Inspector General are subject to confirmation by the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament while the post of Deputy Inspector General will be processed through the Police Service Commission,” reads the statement from the OPC made available to The Maravi Post.