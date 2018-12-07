MIAA Executive Director Ngaiyaye

By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA) Executive Director Robert Ngaiyaye who resigned in August this year, maintains his presence at the institution’s head office in the capital Lilongwe, Maravi Post has learnt.

Ngaiyaye who has been at head of the organisation since 2007 continues to draw a salary and many other fringe benefits.

Sources within MIAA told this publication that they do not like Ngaiyaye rough behavior alleging that the embattled executive director is fond of bulldozing things.

Many of them are wondering as to why their board is still maintaining and remunerating someone who resigned more than four months ago.

In his resignation letter dated 13 August 2018 and addressed to MIAA Board Chairperson Bishop Gilford Matoga, Ngaiyaye complained that he had not been paid for 17 months.

“Failure to pay me in these months I take it as constructive dismissal,” reads the letter in part.

Ngaiyaye then accused MIAA of unfair dismissal and went on to demand in excess of MK26 million as part of his withheld salary and several other benefits.

But When contacted, Bishop Matoga expressed ignorance over Ngaiyaye’s letter.

“How would someone who is said to have resigned still be in office and receiving salary and benefits?” he asked.

Bishop Matoga said his board has never discussed Ngaiyaye’s resignation hence he has the right to be in office and get what he is duly entitled.

The Malawi Interfaith AIDS Association was “established in 2003 as an interfaith service agency and is composed of the Malawi Council of Churches (MCC), Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM), Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM), Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM), Quadria Muslim Association (QMAM), and the Association of Christian Educators in Malawi (ACEM) continues to play a pivotal role in the coordination and facilitation of HIV and AIDS programming in the country