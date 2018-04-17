Malawi national netball team shooter, Mwawi Kumwenda, has defended the Commonwealth Games’ top shooter award for the second successive time during the competition held in Gold Coast, Australia.

The success can be attributed to individual brilliance and teamwork, following impressive statistics which compatriot Takondwa Lwazi- Mtonga has attained.

According to www.netball. org Mwawi of Melbourne Vixens Netball Club (Australia) scored 254 goals, with her accuracy increasing to 92.7 percent.

At the Glasgow Games in Scotland in 2014, Mwawi won the accolade after scoring 230 baskets with an accuracy of 90 percent.

Mwawi has since paid tribute to teammates for supplying her with killer passes.

“I am so glad that I am still the top scorer for the second time running. And, if you see, I have more goals and higher shooting accuracy than in the previous tournament.

“It is an honour. It is all thanks to all who support me on and off the court. We have learnt a lot and I hope that, next time, I will achieve more,” she said in a text message.

Mwawi’s exploits were enough for her to see off Uganda’s top-shooter Peace Proscovia, who settled for second place after scoring 202 baskets with an accuracy of 91 percent.

Chelsea Lewis of Wales was third after scoring 192 baskets with an accuracy of 80 percent whereas Northern Ireland’s Lisa Bowman came fourth with 169 goals.

Jhaniele Fowler-Reid was the Games’ shooter with the better accuracy rate of 93.1 percent but she finished fifth 163 baskets.

Another Malawian who is recognised by the website is Linda Magombo-Munthali who was the third top scorer during the Melbourne Games in 2006, after scoring 225 baskets with an accuracy of 89 percent.

Meanwhile, Lwazi- Mtonga of Blue Eagles Sisters is second on feeding into the circle, behind Chelsea Pitman of England.

On goal assists, Lwazi- Mtonga, was fourth.

Netball expert Chimwemwe Nyirenda however dismissed fears to the Nation Newspaper that the Queens would automatically slip on world rankings, following their failure to finish among top-six nations at the Games.

“This might surprise some people but, actually, the Queens have gained more points at the 2018 Commonwealth Games than their immediate rivals, South Africa, and Uganda, even reducing the gap between South Africa’s Proteas since South Africans didn’t win any match against any team above them.

“Malawi Queens [on position six] collected much more points because they beat world’s number two team, New Zealand, which gave Malawi three times more points than what Uganda gained from Malawi,” said Nyirenda.