Pugilist Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba has cried foul over a unanimous points’ decision loss to Russian Maxim Vlasov in Urasian Boxing Parliament Light Heavyweight title fight at Centre Square in Gelendzhik, Russia, on Saturday.

“Home safe and sound. Thanks to everyone for the support, unfortunately home decision was against me. I truly believe that I won the fight. But at the end of the day, this is sport and…,” he tweeted after the second consecutive loss.

A fan Gift Bholo encouraged Chilemba to soldier on, adding: “You can get a rematch along the way. You are a winner to me. Be strong.”

In an interview with The Daily Times Tuesday, the 32-year-old boxer owned the tweet, saying his management team protested the judges scores of 117-110,116-111 and 116-111 in favour of Vlasov.

“I believe that I won the fight by three or four rounds. After the fight, we fought with the commission because, sometimes, you can have a result of a fight reversed after watching a video. But they said they cannot go back and rescore the fight. The only thing they said they can do is give me a rematch but I said that could be next year.

“It was always difficult for me to win the fight because it was in his town and it was controlled by their authorities. I believe that I lost round six and seven and 11 and I won the rest of the rounds. I knew when going there that you cannot win in Russia unless you win by a knockout. I am very disappointed because I gave it my all.”

Vlasov got his revenge as he lost to Chilemba eight years ago. The Malawian was also smarting from another loss to Russian Dmitry Bivov.