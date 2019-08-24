By Gloria M’bwana

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s right holder body under the banner Joint Civil Society Platform on good Governance (JCSPG) on Saturday announced a peaceful demos in seven selected districts

The grouping told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the peaceful demonstrations which aim at preaching peace and denounce violence will be held districts including Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blanytre, Karonga, Mchinji, Mangochi, and Mwanza.

But the date for the said demos will be known on Wednesday the coming week

One of the group’s leaders Bright Kampandi says the change of the initial demos that were planned for August 23, this year are due to Malawi Revenue authority (MRA), National Oil Company of Malawi ( NOCMA) and the Airport Development Limited (ADL) injunction obtained from High Court to stop any protests especially that of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)’s boarders and airport shut down.

“JCSPGG continues calling for peace and respect for the rule of law. We have observed with great shock and apprehension as to how some quarters in this country have chosen to depart away from the path of peace building and opted for violence, vandalism, terrorism and disrespect for the rule of law because the conduct is a shameful tint on our nation”, he said.

The grouping added that both HRDC and opposition parties should the electoral case in court than taking to streets.

He therefore used HRDC leader Timothy Mtambo of being used by politician to grad the nation into political terror

“JCPG we would sincere want to appeal to Malawians not to fall prey to these calculated misinformation and misguided actions by HRDC and there political partners,” added Kampaundi.

Meanwhile the JSPGG says it will announce the seven districts demostrations to he announced by Wednesday next week.