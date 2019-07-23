By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Members of Judiciary supporting staff across the country on Tuesday laid down tools demanding that their conditions of services be harmonized with those of judicial officers, be approved by Parliament with immediate effect.

The workers are also demanding the resignation of Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda and Registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal Agnes Patemba for failing to address their issues.

Our reporter in Blantyre captured Judicial supporting staff at High Court premises staging a sit-in

They are demanding the approval of conditions of service that are in harmony with the ones for judicial staff.

Main entrance to the court premises is closed and there is currently no business being transacted.

The strike is likely to affect election case which is to start on July 29 in the constitutional court.