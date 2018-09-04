By Malawi News Agency

Some women aspirants in Karonga say they are receiving threats from male counterparts commanding them to pull out from the 2019 race immediately or face hurdles.

The development was revealed Friday during the training Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) of Karonga Diocese organized for women aspirants in the district to strengthen their capacity.

Mary Mwafulirwa, who wants to contest in the Local Government Elections in Kaporo, said she was being threatened by men, forcing her to withdraw from contesting for the position of councilor because of fear of facing unknown difficulties.

She said sometimes men use money to counter attack the women which sometimes deflates their morale on the ground.

“We are being threatened to withdraw from contesting. Apart from using demeaning statements against women, the men use handouts to woo support, an approach which women cannot with stand because of our weak financial muscle,” said Mwafulirwa.

Lucy Mkandawire, who is also willing to contest in the Parliamentary Elections in Karonga Nyungwe Constituency, concurred with Mwafulirwa, claiming the women aspirants are not being supported by organizations and other political players.

“We were assured of support during the launch of the 50/50 Campaign in Lilongwe and we are still waiting the pledged support,” said Mkandawire.

She thanked the CCJP Programme of Karonga Diocese for organizing the training which she said would go a long way in motivating female aspirants towards the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

CCJP Project Officer for Malawi Electoral Circle Support of Karonga Diocese, Moses Mwakisalu, asked the women to be strong and not to be swayed by the threats from their male counterparts.

“We have drilled 15 female aspirants in public speaking, effective campaign strategies and self-marketing during campaign among other skills,” said Mwakisalu.