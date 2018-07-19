The Malawi Police in Kasungu on Tuesday arrested Charles Nkhoma, 33 for allegedly selling his sister to a maize mill owner at a price of K180, 000 at Ndonda Trading Centre in the district.

In an interview on Wednesday, Kasungu Police Deputy Spokesperson, Constable Harry Namwaza said Nkhoma (the suspect) allegedly approached Moffat Banda 45, the owner of the maize mill to ask for some piece work.

“Banda had told Nkhoma that he had no work for him, the suspect surprisingly told Banda that he would then offer his sister for sale at a price of K180, 000,” Namwaza said.

The spokesperson added that getting suspicious with Nkhoma’s statement; Banda reported the matter to police which led to his arrest.

Nkhoma has been charged with selling of a person as a slave, a criminal offence under Section 267 of the Penal Code.

The suspect will appear in court soon, according to Constable Namwaza who added that Nkhoma will also be taken for mental examination.

Nkhoma hails from Vikacha Village in the area of Traditional Authority Kapelula in the district.