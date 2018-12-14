The Malawi police in the central district of Kasungu are keeping in custody a 23 year old Mcloud Mtonga, 23 for allegedly killing Ganizani Soko who was in a Gulewankulu regalia in a fight.

The incident occurred on December 11, this year at Chifisi village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority (STA)Mnyanja.

It is alleged that on the day in question, Mtonga met Gulewankulu which started chasing him.

The suspect tried to run away but Soko who was in the Gulewankulu regalia kept on chasing him.

“After getting tired Mtonga stopped after which Soko started whipping him with a stick. After feeling the pain of the stick, Mtonga strongly retaliated back by snatching the stick and whipped Soko back.

“Soko fell on the spot and he was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kasungu district hospital,” one of the eye wittiness told The Maravi Post as the police are yet to make official statement on the matter.,