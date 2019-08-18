By Richard Kayenda

KASUNGU-(MaraviPost)-Two people have died while three others have been seriously injured in M1 Road accident on Friday in Kasungu after a truck collided with a motorcycle.

According to Kasungu Police Station Traffic Officer, Mathandika Golovera, the truck which carried bags of fertilizer and some passengers was coming from Lilongwe en route to Kasungu and upon reaching Lisasadzi a motorcyclist joined the road suddenly and was hit by the truck which overturned as a result of the collision.

The diseased have been identified as Lazaro Ndaona, 30 from Bwanali Village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu and Ledson Mvula, 3 from Makonde Village, Traditional Authority Nkukula in Dowa.

The driver of the truck whose Registration Number is CK 9861/ DC 4325, Mr Zebran Chirwa, 35, and two passengers escaped with minor injuries and were instantly rushed to Kasungu District Hospital.