Malawi’s legendary football star Jack Chamangwana died earlier today at Malawi Queens Hospital in Blantyre according to information reaching the MaraviPost.

Jack Chamangwana wore the number 5 jersey for Malawi’s local Premier League team Mighty Wanderers with distinction and wore the same for the Malawi National team known as the Flames.

During his time he saw many successes with his local club competing against Bata Bullets legend Kinnah Phiri. As premier defender the Malawi National Flames saw much success in the East African Challenge cup.

He continued to coach both the Malawi National team and also his local club Mighty Wanderers.

Jack Chamangwana was until his death Technical Director for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.