Artists to make headline at the event pic by Ireen Kayira (Mana)

By Ireen Kayira

After successful inauguration of Lilongwe Jazz Festival (LJF) last year, organizers of the festival are set to host another festival from August 30 to 31,2019.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Lilongwe Friday during the launch of this year’s festival on Music Director for the festival who is one of the headline artists, Eric Paliani said the festival would be an opportunity to educate the masses on what jazz is all about.

“It will be 50 per cent jazz and we want to inform the public that this type of music is not only for the rich man or the poor man but it a fusion of sound and we want to fuse our own Malawian sounds with Jazz,” he pointed out.

Paliani said the festival would be conducted annually where it shall continue providing a platform that debunks the myth that jazz is a genre for up class society while in real sense is the form of art that has absorbed the a variety of regional ,national and local music cultures.

“The aim of the festival is to create meaningful and sustainable connections between cultures, community groups, artists and audiences,” he said.

The Artist disclosed that this year, they are planning to engage three international musicians but he did not mention which international musicians would perform.

Paliani said apart from the international artists we will have local artists who together will add up to 20 for the two days and 80 per cent are those that come last year.

He lamented that the genre is not known to many people in the country because there are no music schools to groom artists who could produce good music so that it is known to the masses.

“For this reason there is a workshop on the elements of Jazz and it shall be directed by a professional, world renowned Jazz artist and veteran local jazz artist,” Paliani revealed.

One of the performers during the show, Owen Mbirizi said as Musicians they are aware that people mostly like to listen to Malawian traditional music for that they would take Malawian traditional music and put them in jazz format.

“When people listen their cultural songs sang in Jazz format whey will identify the song and immediately begin to appreciate that is entertaining and it could be part of our culture,” he said.

“We are sure that after this year’s festival the next one will definitely acquire the international feel as it will earn its place on the international Jazz festivals list in Africa,” Mbirizi said.

The festival is being organized by Lilongwe Jazz Festival Limited and has planned many pre-shows before the main event at Lilongwe golf club.

The launch was characterized by a performance by Paliani Jazz Quartet, Mbirizi and the Jazz Café band and two more artists.

Some of expected the lined up artists for the festival are Mbirizi and the Jazz café band, Paliani and The Daughters Band among others.