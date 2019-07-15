LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police on Monday afternoon had to fire teargas to disperse angry students from Lilongwe University of Natural Resources (LUANAR) campus who are protesting fees hike.

The students who blocked the Bunda – Mitundu road want LUANAR management to reverse its decision of raising fees with about 15% from MK360,000 to MK420,000.

According to concerned students talked to The Maravi Post argued that the fees is just too high to pay amid economic turmoil prevailing in Malawi.

LUANAR authorities are yet to comment on the matter.