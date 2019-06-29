Malawi’s Lulu comes rising in special pre-launch interaction with fans, music lovers

As September 7, the day slated for grand launch of the much anticipated Lulu’s “Better In Your Arms” latest music album gets closer, the ever-young star has made the beautiful revelation, on how he intends to interact with fans on the night of July 6.

Branding the interactive session “Chitenje night with Lulu” the charming artist, with lyrics enriched with powerful message of love, invites fans and music lovers to the special feel of Malawi’s independence day commemoration with dance.

In addition to love music with Afro-Jazz professionally plucked guitars, Lulu the artist says, “mouth watering world cuisines and off-course, most importantly, the live interraction”.

Through advance bookings at Umodzi Park in the Capital Lilongwe, tickets are sold as little as MK14, 500 for the whole lot entertainment and more of all that money cannot buy.

Most appealing for the special night with Lulu, whose real name is Lawrence Khwisa, are lovers that are encouraged to attend the auspicious occasion of the exhibition of home brewed music talent of our time.

The new album, whose sampling slice, “undipweteka” has already hit the airwaves, promises nothing but the hits that soothes the soul, enrich the loving heart as well as emancipate every captive mind from the shackles of fake love.

“I promise fireworks on stage with music that will be a gift that will keep on giving,” assures Lulu in a message going straight to his fans and music lovers.

In both the pre-lunch and the actual launch perfomances, Lulu will be backed by his popular outfit “Mathumela” band.