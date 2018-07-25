A 35 year old woman in Mangochi is in police custody for dumping her newly born baby in a pit latrine, Police in the district have confirmed.

The woman identified as Josephina Masasi was arrested on Sunday by Koche Police Unit in Mangochi after it was discovered that she had given birth and dumped the baby.

Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (DPRO), Sergeant Amina Daudi said this on Tuesday at Mangochi Boma that the incident occurred at Michesi Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mponda where members of the community found the baby floating in a pit latrine behind the suspect’s house.

She said the matter was reported to Koche Police Unit and the law enforcers retrieved the body of the baby from the latrine with the help of members of the community. Investigations led to the arrest of Masasi.

“Masasi lied to her relatives that she had miscarried but after interrogation she confessed that she dumped the baby a week ago,” Daudi disclosed, adding that Masasi did not reveal the motive for her action.

The DPRO explained that the woman, a security guard at Koche Water Users Association was referred to Koche Health Centre for treatment.

She is expected to appear before court to answer the charge of concealing birth of a child, contrary to Section 232 of the Penal Code.

Masasi hails from Chomba Village in the area of TA Mponda in Mangochi.