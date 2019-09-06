BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Maranatha Academy, one of the country’s best A-Levels school says will continue striving to provide best education to students in an effort to help in developing the nation socially and economically.

The sentiments come following the just released Malawi Examination Board (MANEB) has released 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Examination (MSCE) in which out of the 92,867 candidates that sat for the examination, 46,771 have passed representing 50.36% passing rate.

Managing Director for Maranatha Academy Ernest Kaonga told new conference in Blantyre that his school has 89% passing rate for Maranatha Boys and 90% passing rate for Maranatha Girls.

He therefore disclosed that the school has opened two new facilities to accommodate more learners amid demand for quality education; one in Machinjiri for girls and Maranatha boys at Matindi along M1 road.

“We felt having two separate schools for boys and girls will give us room to concentrate on producing even much better results” he said.

Kaonga said they are working hard to improve and attain best grades despite being the top ten schools that have done well in this year’s MSCE results.

“We believe in drilling the students at the same time motivate them and train them how to answer examination questions” Kaonga said.

Kaonga recommended MANEB for releasing the results in time, saying this will help students who have not done well to decide on way forward.

Commenting on the overall MANEB results, Kaonga was quick to say that the passing rate is pitiful as high number of students have failed.

He however attributed the failure to change of curriculum and that some schools were unable to get the new syllabus books in time.