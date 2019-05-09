Malawi’s Masambuka’s case suspect implicates DPP govt top officials in albino murder.. media barred to disclose names

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-One of the suspects in the on-going Masambuka case, a man with albinism who is suspected to have been killed for rituals, has said he was sent by some high-ranking President Peter Muntharika Government officials.

The suspect said this at the High Court Zomba Registry on Thursday when the case resumed after adjourning it on Tuesday.

However, on advice from the court, the media has been advised not to mention the names of the people that the suspect has implicated or else face contempt of court.

The hearing of the case has since been adjourned to 2pm today.

Presiding judge Zione Ntaba on Tuesday adjourned the case due to failure by one of the accused persons, Catholic priest Father Thomas Muhosha to bring his lawyer.

She said she adjourned the case for the last time to allow the suspect to bring his lawyer to court.

Ntaba, who sounded very angrily in the court, said she has done more than enough to accord him equal rights to legal representation which has gone to more than 54 days.

Masambuka, 22, was reported missing on March 9, 2018 before his body was later discovered in a shallow grave.