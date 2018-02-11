LUANDA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s CAF Confederations Cup flagship Masters Security were on Saturday,thrashed five to null by Petróleos de Luanda in their match opener.

Masters were unable to contain Petróleos de Luanda as they failed to tick at November 11 Stadium in Luanda, Angola.Masters Security

The Malawi flagship gave a better account of themselves as they managed to hold the hosts for a good part of the first-half.

But in the 40th minute the team started cracking, conceding 40th minute conceding their first goal scored by Tiago Lima Leal.

Antonio Rosa Ribieiro scored three goals in eight minutes before Valdisney hit the last nail in added time.

Masters coach Abbas Makawa attempted to calm the nerves, labeling the thrashing “a loss, not a humiliation.”

“When you lose by five goals you can’t leave crying, you have to go and work harder. We should not lose hope. They have scored five goals, we can also do the same in the return leg.”

Consequently, Masters owner Alfred Gangata appeared to have thrown in the towel due to the defeat.

Meanwhile, other results in the competition are Al Hilal of South Sudan lost 3-0 away to Ben Guerdane of Tunisia, Deportivo Niefang lost 2-1 to New Star of Cameroon.

Costa do Sol of neighbouring Mozambique beat Jwaneng Galaxy FC of Botswana 1-0, Young Buffaloes of Swaziland lost Cape Town City of South Africa, AS Maniema of DRC overcame Mangasport of Gabon 1-0.

Masters face a daunting task in the leagues during their return leg to be played on February 20 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe which will be just a formality.