LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s flagship in this years CAF Confederations Cup,Masters Security Football Club on Wednesday failed to depart for Angola following Visa issuance disarray.

The entire team was however stopped from boarding their plane as Angolan Immigration did not grant the Super League side Visas for the trip

Masters Security FC therefore need MK11 million for them to make it to Angola for their clash against Athletico Petro in the CAF Confederations Cup

According to Zodiak radio, the Lilongwe based side failed to leave for Luanda despite spending millions due to Visa complications.

The team realized the predicament when they were stopped from boarding their plane.

“Though people think we never did our homework, they are just castigating us. We did everything right. FAM did their part and we did ours.

“As I am speaking now, we are only waiting for Angolan Immigration to grant us Visas because the applications were made last week,” the team’s General Secretary Zachariah Nyirenda said.

The team was scheduled to leave on Wednesday at exactly 12 O’clock for their match on Saturday. With the latest development will force the club to cough up extra K11 million for the trip.