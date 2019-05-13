LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The first consignment of Ballot papers is expected to arrive today through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital Lilongwe from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Last batch will arrive on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa there appealed to electoral stakeholders to witness the arrival of the ballot papers.

The ballot papers will be transferred to districts on 16th May ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Malawi goes to polls in the next seven days on May 21.