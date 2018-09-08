By Patience Mandowa

A 53 year old man in Mchinji who has been coughing out money, paying school fees for his granddaughter is in police custody for allegedly impregnating her.

The victim, who is now 16 years old and a form two student at Bua Community Day Secondary School in Mchinji, lost both parents in 2012 and opted to stay with her grandpa Chaphankhwani Wilson at Robert IV village, T/A Zulu in Mchinji as her caretaker and guardian.

According to Mchinji Police Station spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrion, it is alleged that Chaphankhwani who has been paying for her school fees, during the month of June this year, forced the victim to sleep with him in exchange to the school fees which the suspect has giving out.

According to the victim (name withheld), her grandfather slept with her two times before conceiving, now she is two months pregnant.

Lubrino said the development prompted her to report the matter at Mchinji Police Station where she was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examinations and the results has proved that the victim has a nine weeks pregnancy.

“These findings triggered the police to open a case of incest which involves having sexual intercourse with a close blood relation against her grandfather.

“On September 9 2018, Chaphankhwani Wilson (53) of Kandama village T/A Njewa in Lilongwe was arrested,” said Lubrino.

Meanwhile, the police have charged him with the case of incest which is contrary to section 157 of the penal code and will he appear before court soon when investigations are over.