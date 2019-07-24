By Aaron Banda

The Malawi Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody a 21-year-old man for maliciously damaging five tombs and crosses after the bereaved family failed to settle a balance for coffins which they acquired through loan.

Confirming the development, District Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Kaitano Lubrino said the suspect Robert Phiri aged 21 of Mikayeli Village in Traditional Authority Zulu in the district, supplied two coffins on loan to the family when two of their relatives died.

Reports indicate that the part payment was made, but the family failed to settle the remaining balance in time, a development which prompted the suspect to trespass the graveyard where the deceased were buried.

“According to Alifonso Sonkhani aged 60 who hails from Mikayeli Village in T.A. Zulu in Mchinji alleged to police that on July 21, 2019, the suspect maliciously damaged five tombs, removed tomb crosses and brought them to the village who later took them to the concerned family in demand for his balance,” Lubrino said.

The abomination surprised the bereaved family after discovering that the graves for their relatives were mishandled and that this prompted the affected family to report the matter to Kamwendo Police Post which led to arrested of the suspect.

The suspect, Robert Phiri will appear before court soon to answer charges of trespassing the graveyard and malicious damage respectively.