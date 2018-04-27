LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The much awaited MK4 billion payout demonstration is under way smoothly across the country amid tight security.

Protestors have started marching in most part of the cities with little business on the ground as the police are all over.

In Blantyre the demonstrations started from upper stadium and over 200 Malawians are taking part in the peaceful demonstrations led by Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) led by Human right activist Billy Mayaya.

The situation is similar in the capital Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Zomba, Rumphi and Karonga.

The protestors are demonstrating against government over the way the K4 billion payout to MPs was approved circumventing Parliament.

The protestors also want Finance Minister Goodall Gondwe and Local Government Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign from their cabinet positions.

