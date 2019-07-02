RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-A 31-year old man identified as Matias Gama on Monday committed suicide by hanging at Mwachanda area in Rumphi district.

According to police report, the deceased left Mulanje to hunt for greener pastures in Rumphi.

On June 30 this year the late Gama received a phone call from his wife who is in Mulanje.

In their conversation, the wife was alleging that he had impregnated his own niece.

The news made him restless.

Thus when he hanged himself in his own house July 1 at around 11 am.

The matter was reported to police who visited the scene along with medical officers from Bolero Health Centre.

Postmortem results indicated that death was due to suffocation.

The deceased , hailed from Makowa Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mabuka in Mulanje district.