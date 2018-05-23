Musician Ben Mankhamba, who is also Village Headman Chingalire, has been invited to Switzerland where he is set to be the guest of honour.

Ben, who has slowed down on live performances but has been in the forefront driving different projects at Chingalire Rural Growth Centre in Lilongwe, told The Daily Times on Tuesday saying he was excited with the trip.

“I am happy because I have been invited to the event as a guest of honour and that just shows they have seen potential in me,” the ‘Kamba Anga Mwala’ star said.

According to an invitation letter dated May 2 2018, Ben has been invited to Switzerland by T.T.I.P. MW-CH, represented by Marc Wagner.

The musician will stay in Switzerland from June 9 to 23.

The letter said during his stay in Switzerland, Ben will also facilitate workshops and perform with local musicians.

The corporation of T.T.I.P. MW-CH has since indicated that it will cover all the costs for Ben for his trip and his stay in Berne, Switzerland.

The singer and guitarist has also been involved in a music project with the corporation which has seen him contributing children’s songs to a book.

“I am glad to have contributed my musical I believe aims at promoting and preserving the endangered children’s music culture. Malawi is very rich in children’s cultural songs and dances. Unfortunately these have not been recorded, preserved and promoted,” Ben said.

The musician has contributed songs in the book Songbook for Primary School Children in Malawi written by Davie Kaambankadzanja and Wagner.

Some of the songs featured in the book include ‘Bilimankhwe’, ‘ Changa’, ‘Fulu Chigoba Pamsana’, ‘ Galuyu Ngwandani’, ‘Kadyakolo’, ‘Kumtengo Wamoyo’, and ‘Nzama’.

“If I had no knowledge of the children’s songs I would not have been in the project; therefore, artists really need to know about their roots because this is good for future projects,” he said.

Ben adds; “When a tree loses its leaves, it does not mean it is dead but just preparing for the next stage. I might be passive publicly but active inside.”

Ben, who has been in the music industry for long and once starred with the likes of Erik Paliani in Acacias Band, recently came out to say he was frustrated with the country’s lack of support.

He said he had stopped releasing albums and that he only concentrates on singles and live performances.

Apart from ‘Kamba Anga Mwala’, Mankhamba’s other well known songs are ‘Moyo wa Mtauni’, which has won him awards in the past, ‘Cassava’, ‘Munthu Nkalulu’,‘Ndiwopa Kutenga’, and ‘Street Vendor’.