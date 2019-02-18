famous musician John Malunga

By Mtsisunge Kagomo

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the northern district of are keeping in custody famous musician John Malunga for allegedly stealing a vehicle he hired for his business

The Vehicle Nissan Vanette DZ 8624 which belong to Bizwick Record was borrowed by Malunga in agreement with the owner to pay on daily basis as he was using it to sell his herbs.

According to Central Region Police spokesperson Nolliette Chihana Chimala,the musician failed to meet his rental agreement and he later relocated to Karonga and changed the vehicles number plate to MC 376.

He will soon appear court to answer charges against theft.

Malunga,38, comes from Kamitengo village,Traditional Authority (T.A) Mlonyeni in Mchinji District.