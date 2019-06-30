MWANZA-(MaraviPost)-Mwanza First Grade Magistrate Court on Friday convicted and sentenced Patrick Lilemba 21 to 120 months (10 years) with hard for defiling a 11 year old girl at Keliyasi village.

According to Mwanza Police Station spokesperson Edwin Kaunda the court heard that the convict Lilemba who used to operate a video show within the village in the month of May 2019 called the young girl into his house and defiled her .

Kaunda said that after the act Patrick warned the girl never to reveal to anyone.

The police publicist added that on June 22 this year the grandmother of the girl was surprised to see the girl having difficulties to walk .

She quizzed her and the girl said she is feeling pain on her private parts because she was defiled by Patrick .

The granny took the girl to Tulonkhondo police unit where they were referred to Tulonkhondo Health Center. Medical examination revealed that the girl had sores on her vagina which were due to forced sexual intercourse.

Patrick was arrested on June 26 and he appeared in court on June 28 and pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

In submissions, the police prosecutor Inspector Doviko Makawa asked the court to mete out a stiffer sentence to deter others.

In mitigation, Patrick asked the court to be lenient with him because he is young and a first offender.

In passing the sentence,His Worship Roy Kakutu said that defilement is very serious offence therefore the Convict deserves a stiffer punishment to deter others.

The convict Lilemba hails from Njolomole village, TA Kanduku in Mwanza.