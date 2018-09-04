By Alick Mhango

Police in Mzimba are keeping in custody Mathias Ndhlovu, 37, for allegedly hacking his wife, Luwiza Manda, 32 to death with an axe at Kabwila Village in Traditional Authority Khosolo in the district.

According to Mikel Ndhlovu who is father to the suspect, in the early hours of Wednesday, the suspect had picked a quarrel with his wife who he accused of infidelity but he intervened and calmed the situation.

“My son was accusing his wife for alleged infidelity as she used to come home late hours,” said Ndhlovu.

Confirming the incident, Mzimba Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Peter Botha said it was reported that a screaming voice of the deceased was heard in the house of the couple at around 2 o’clock a.m. on Wednesday.

“Following the screaming voice, the father to the suspect rushed there, only to find his daughter in law lying in a pool of blood. It is alleged that the suspect admitted to have hacked his wife on the forehead with an axe,” said Botha.

Botha said the deceased was then rushed to Khosolo Health Centre where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He said postmortem indicated that death was due to severe loss of blood secondary to deep cuts on the head.

The suspect is expected to answer murder charge which is contrary to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

The deceased Manda 32, hailed from Pitikoti Village while Ndhlovu comes from Kabwila Village both of Traditional Authority Khosolo in the district.