LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)–The Malawi College of Accountancy (MCA) has strongly challenged the Nation Council for Higher Education (NCHE) for failing to accredit the institution on the basis that the college does not offer a good learning environment and its degrees do not meet minimum requirements.

Three days ago, NCHE, which is mandated to assess and accredit institutions of higher learning to promote continuous improvement and enhancement of the quality of higher education in the country, releases a list of colleges that do not meet the minimum standards.

The council, in its statement, indicated that MCA degree programmes have not been accredited because the college does not provide a satisfactory teaching and learning environment.

NCHE also observed that the degree programmes need reviewing to ensure comparability with similar programmes nationally and internationally.

Reacting, the college authorities have asked students and guardians not to panic as they are following the matter.

“Following the release of the report which unfortunately is done simultaneously to institutions and the public, before the affected institutions have had a chance to respond, the college has submitted its position to the council. We would like to ask students and other stakeholders to be patient as the due process are being followed”, reads the statement signed by college Principal Agrippa Phiri.

In its quest to flash out bogus high learning institutions operating in Malawi, NCHE is currently running adverts in the local press on academic institutions which have been accredited.

The latest high learning institutions’ list has been released following the council’s meeting which was held on October 24-25, 2016 which aimed at receiving reports of accreditation of some universities and colleges operating in Malawi.

NCHE has also deregistered Africa University of Guidance, Counselling and Youth Development (AUGCYD) which recently awarded a doctorate degree to Minister of Civic Education, Culture and Community Services , Patricia Kaliati.

Others who have failed the NCHE test include African Bible College, Blantyre International University, Exploits University and Skyway University degree programmes.

The statement said the institutions not accredited or those accredited with conditions “should submit to the Council an improvement plan before the expiry of two months following the release of the results.”

The institutions that fail to submit the improvement plans shall be deregistered.

The council has, however, accredited with conditions some programmes at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (Must)—one of the country’s four functional public universities, Catholic University of Malawi (Cunima), DMI St John the Baptist University, Nkhoma University and the College of Medicine (CoM)—a University of Malawi (Unima) constituent college.