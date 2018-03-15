BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s peoples’s choir, Ndirande Anglican Voices says is ready with has said its latest and sixth album slated to be released on April 1, this year.

Denis Kalimbe the group’s lead singer disclosed that the choir encountered challenges which were beyond their control to release the sixth album which was expected to be out last year.

“We finalised everything but one of the songs which was important in the album could not be traced.We now have the song and all is well,” Kalimbe said.

He said the sixth album is titled Mukamenye Nkhondo Yabwino.

“The album is Mukamenye Nkhondo Yabwino. Fight a good fight. The key message in the album is that we should always trust God in everything. There are challenges we are experiencing in churches, homes, schools and in the country as a whole.

“So, most of the times we lose hope and others resort to doing things in their own way but we need to be patient because God will fight for us,” he said.

One of the songs which Kalimbe said was on promotion from the new album is titled ‘Namondwe Tonthola’.

Kalimbe said it has been a long journey for the gospel group to be where it is.

“It has not been easy but God has been our driver. At the moment, we have new faces in the group and we are preparing them. The other old faces are occupied. We were 16 in total but now there are only eight members,” Kalimbe said.

He insisted that the group was still intact despite having only eight members.

Ndirande Anglican Voices, which was crowned the Best Choral group during the Copyright Society of Malawi (Cosoma) 25th anniversary celebrations last year, has received praise from many people for their strength in vocals.

However, some quarters have criticised the group for its poor execution on stage during live performances.

“We are doing more this year. We are taking our time and I can assure people that this latest album is good and has a mature message,” Kalimbe said.

But, April 1 being Fools Day, Kalimbe insisted that it will not be a Fool’s Day joke but rather people should be ready for the album.

The group’s previous albums are Ndasayina, Tiyeni Tonse, Mulungu Amatikondera, Ndasambammanja

and Zimandikwanira.