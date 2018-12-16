“Ndiulula”-Won’t-be-silent-campaign

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The just launched “Ndiulula” (Won’t be silent) is geared up to expose workplace violence that women and young girls face.

This is the joint Malawi Government campaign and civil society organisations designed to invigorate the general public to report and break the silence on violence.

Action Aid, Malawi police, NGO GCN and Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) are behind the campaign which is being piloted for six months before enrolled into a national program.

Chikumbutso Ngosi Ndafelankhande, ActionAid Malawi’s Women’s Right Theme manager told journalists on Friday after hosting a live panel discussion on Zodiak TV that time has come for young women to speak out what they face in workplaces.

Ngozi expects the campaign to unmask several sexual violence girls and women face in workplace when doing businesses.

She disclosed that after six months of piloting, the campaign will be rolled out into a national program.

“The campaign will empower women and young girls to speak out and report to sexual violence they face in workplaces. We have a big network on this campaign to bear its fruits within six months we are showcasing,” says Ngosi.

Kulimbamtima Chiotcha, NGO GCN board member expressed worrisome on how women and young girls are being sexually harassed when seeking job opportunities and running business.

Chiotcha assured the nation that the campaign will leave any stone unturned.

Patricia Njawili, Malawi Police National Victim Support Coordinator disclosed that over 26,000 violence cases against women and girls have been reported this year.

Njawili added that over 260,000 violence cases against women and girls have been reported since 2005 saying the victims support units across the nation are making head ways.

She assured the general public of total professional support on all the various cases against women and girls for justice.

Among other activities on the campaign including awareness raising, solidarity support to victims and building power.