LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s Ngoni Maseko much awaited cultural village’s structures are expected to be put at its designated place by end of this year, The Maravi Post has learnt.

The cultural village which will be the first of its kind is expected to be constructed at Mkolimbo where Inkosi Gomani Chikuse was buried.

The the project assurance comes amid demand of the centre which among others will provide excellent site for Ngoni Maseko’s cultural and customs.

On Saturday, Inkosi Gomani V on told the Maravi Post after presiding over the Lilongwe Ngoni chapter Isingoni competition that the cultural village project was on course.

Gomani assured the Ngoni Maseko that the project draft setting is ready saying what has remained is put resources in order for commencement of the cultural facility.

The Ngoni Maseko paramount therefore expressed gratitude for the response on the revamping of Ngoni’s Zulu language amongst his subjects.

“The draft budget for the cultural village is now ready. After meeting my chiefs, will be able to tell the public on how best can help us.

“We expect the centre structures to be put on by end of this year. Those that thought Ngoni Maseko culture is dead are wrong. This is the reason, Initiated resumption of Zulu languages in our chapters to restore our culture,” says the youthful paramount Gomani V.

After the Isingoni competition, witnessed Area 49 cluster youth outclassing others clusters including Lumbadzi, Kauma and Mgona.

Area 49 Ngoni Maseko youth cluster walked away with a trophy and MK25,OOO, Kauma got MK15,OO and Lumbadzi received MK10,000 cash for first, second and third positions respectively.

In the competition, youths were asked to recite poems, songs and prayers, speak in Isizulu, the Ngoni language that those did well were awarded.

Lilongwe Maseko Ngoni chapter chairperson Andrew Kamlopa expressed gratitude over the competition start saying more activities have been lined up to preserve Ngoni Maseko culture.

Kamlopa said they noticed the need to train Ngoni youths living in town on how to speak Isizulu. He therefore called for material support toward the initiative to reach more youths.

“We are targeting the youth because they are the ones that will preserve our cultural beliefs. We also want to promote the Ngoni culture among the youth, especially those living in town. Our youth need to know their mother tongue and our traditional values. We do not want Ngoni youths to copy Western cultural practices because we are living in town.

“We have six zones across Lilongwe and each zone has mentors who are teaching our youngsters how to speak Isizulu. This platform will gave a chance to our youths to know more about their cultural values. Let all Ngoni Maseko Ngoni support the initiative to preserve our culture,” he said.

Kamlopa added that apart from aiming to teach youngsters how they can speak Isizulu, they also want to bring together Ngonis living in Lilongwe to know each another.

Since his installation in 2012, Inkosi Yamakosi Gomani V has been a vocal advocate for Ngoni cultural values.

During last year’s Umnhlangano wa Maseko ceremony, Gomani urged his subjects to ensure that to train the youth both in formaleducation and cultural values.

Ngoni Maseko are culturally based in Tanzania and Malawi’s chapters of Lilongwe, Mwanza, Blantyre, Balaka, Dedza, Zomba, Chir adzulu, Neno, Thyolo, Mangochi whose headquarters is at Mkosini in Ntcheu district.