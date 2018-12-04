The-late-Omega-Kadammanja-a-student-at-National-Resources-College-of-Lilongwe-University-of-Agriculture-and-Natural-Resources-Luanar.

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Omega Kadammanja a student at National Resources College of Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) on Tuesday early hours committed suicide by hacking himself on a tree.

The late Kadammanja is reported to have been found in the NRC Forrest near Maduna.

According to sources disclosed that the former NRC student committed suicide after noticing that he impregnated two girls at once.

The school authorities declined to comment highlighting that it’s a sensitive matter that has to be handled by police before they can officially make a statement.

Social media this morning was flooded with imagines that show the deceased hanging hopeless in the jungle.

It is therefore depressing to see the rise in suicide among the youth. it is advised that guardians pay close attention to their children and help them seek help if they are having problems.